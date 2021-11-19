Hillcrest High School mourns death of student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - People driving by Hillcrest High School Thursday noticed something important on the school’s electronic sign if they happened to look up.

It showed a picture of this young man along with a message that read ‘We love and miss you Cameron.’

“Our kids had a really difficult time dealing with it. To be honest with you I think all of have including myself,” Assistant Principal Brad Armstrong told WBRC.

Cameron Prince, a 16 year-old junior at Hillcrest, died unexpectedly from a medical procedure according to Armstrong. Prince was a longtime classmate of Armstrong’s daughter, who was also in the Hillcrest’s junior class. Armstrong knew him well over those years.

“Cameron was full of personality and like I said, he really transcended groups. There was not really a clique for him. He knew everybody and everybody knew him,” Armstrong explained.

Funeral arrangements are still pending, but Armstrong says the school plans on acknowledging Prince’s passing before Hillcrest’s playoff game Friday night.

