First Alert for sunshine and cool temperatures Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting out the day very cold with most spots in the 30s. Areas like Marion, Winston, Cullman, Blount, and Etowah counties have dropped close to the freezing point. Temperatures are nearly 20-25 degrees cooler compared to yesterday morning. Make sure you grab a warm coat and dress warmly if you head out the door. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. A cold front moved through yesterday which drastically lowered our temperatures. High pressure will move in today giving us plenty of sunshine and quiet weather conditions. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid 50s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will continue from the northeast today at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph. Make sure you dress warmly if you plan on going out this evening. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 40s by 7 PM. It’ll be a chilly night for high school football playoff games.

Weekend Forecast: We should start out the weekend quiet and dry. Temperatures Saturday morning are forecast to drop into the upper 30s. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s. Winds will come from the southeast at 5-10 mph. It should be a great day to be outside and do a little bit of yardwork. Leaves are really falling from the trees over the past week, so I’m sure it’s on the to-do list for many people to rake and blow the leaves away. Just note that more wind and rain is likely Sunday night, so you’ll likely have to deal with more raking early next week.

Football Forecasts: UAB is traveling to San Antonio, Texas to take on UTSA Saturday afternoon at 2:30 PM. Weather should be fantastic with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Alabama is hosting Arkansas in Tuscaloosa Saturday at 2:30 PM. Weather will remain dry and sunny with temperatures starting out in the 60s. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 50s by the end of the game so make sure you grab a jacket for the game. Auburn travels to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks at 6 PM. It will be a chilly game with temperatures staring out in the lower 50s. Plan for temperatures to remain in the 40s for most of the game.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. The first half of Sunday should remain dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid 40s with highs in the mid 60s. Models are hinting that rain could move into northwest Alabama Sunday evening and move through Central Alabama Sunday night into early Monday morning. Rain chance is up to 60% for Sunday night. Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop. It will be a cold start to early next week. We will likely only warm up into the lower 50s Monday afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and breezy conditions.

Freezing Temperatures Likely Tuesday Morning: Models continue to show some of the coldest air of the season arriving next Tuesday morning. Low temperatures could drop into the upper 20s with some locations in north Alabama in the mid 20s. You will want to protect the plants, bring the pets inside, and possibly protect your pipes pending on how cold it will get. Tuesday afternoon will end up sunny and cold with highs struggling to hit 50.

Thanksgiving Travel Weather: The first half of next week is looking quiet, but another storm is forecast to develop by the end of the week. Wednesday and most of Thanksgiving Day is looking dry. Temperatures will gradually warm up into the 50s and 60s with lows in the 30s. Rain chance on Thanksgiving Day is looking low with only a 20% chance possible late Thursday evening in far northwest Alabama. Our best rain chance may not arrive until Black Friday as a system develops to our west. Rain chances are up to 50% for Friday. It remains too early to determine the exact timing, intensity, and track of this system. I would plan on wet conditions Friday afternoon and evening.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe and wonderful weekend-

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.