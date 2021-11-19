Experts say make sure to check on your car as the weather changes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the weather gets chillier and the seasons change. It’s that time of year again and this is what you want to remember for your car as the weather turns colder.

So many of us drive and regardless of what type of car you own, not prepping your vehicle for the winter months could cost you...and cost you big. Cody Ervin, a service advisor with the Tuscaloosa Dodge/Jeep dealership, strongly recommends doing a few things to your car or truck right now.

You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the weather gets chillier and the seasons change. (WBRC)

“First thing you want to do is check your air pressure and tire pressure and make sure the batteries are holding a charge. A tune-up is always recommended, fuel injection service.. most dealerships will do a battery inspection for free and install one, no problem,” said Cody Ervin.

Ervin said the average cost of good solid tune-up is around $400 dollars. He said less than 10% of his total customers at the Tuscaloosa dealership actually do the very things he is suggests, and it often ends up being costly in the long run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.