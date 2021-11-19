LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Experts say make sure to check on your car as the weather changes

You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the...
You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the weather gets chillier and the seasons change.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the weather gets chillier and the seasons change. It’s that time of year again and this is what you want to remember for your car as the weather turns colder.

So many of us drive and regardless of what type of car you own, not prepping your vehicle for the winter months could cost you...and cost you big. Cody Ervin, a service advisor with the Tuscaloosa Dodge/Jeep dealership, strongly recommends doing a few things to your car or truck right now.

You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the...
You may already be thinking about the holidays coming but don’t neglect your vehicles as the weather gets chillier and the seasons change.(WBRC)

“First thing you want to do is check your air pressure and tire pressure and make sure the batteries are holding a charge. A tune-up is always recommended, fuel injection service.. most dealerships will do a battery inspection for free and install one, no problem,” said Cody Ervin.

Ervin said the average cost of good solid tune-up is around $400 dollars. He said less than 10% of his total customers at the Tuscaloosa dealership actually do the very things he is suggests, and it often ends up being costly in the long run.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified

Latest News

Tuscaloosa fatal shooting.
TPD: Woman dies following shooting in Tuscaloosa
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
Family holds balloon release for Major Turner in Avondale Park
Family holds balloon release for Major Turner in Avondale Park
We’re on your side with some things to remember when you begin your travels.
Authorities urge people to be careful on the roadways this holiday season