Chelsea teen killed in car crash

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Chelsea teenager has died after a car crash in Shelby County early Friday morning.

According to officials, an 18-year-old male was driving along Shelby County 11, about 5 miles west of Pelham, when he left the road and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

