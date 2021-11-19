LawCall
Chelsea teen killed in car crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Chelsea teenager has died after a car crash in Shelby County early Friday morning.

According to officials, an 18-year-old male was driving along Shelby County 11, about 5 miles west of Pelham, when he left the road and hit a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.


The crash is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division.

