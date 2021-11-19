LawCall
Chelsea city leaders look at proposals to create school system

Chelsea city leaders consider creation of school system
Chelsea city leaders consider creation of school system(City of Chelsea)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHELSEA, Ala. (WBRC) - Chelsea city leaders laid out proposals to create a city school system Thursday night as a feasibility study was presented during a special called city council meeting.

The group hired to conduct the study laid out two options: a school system of just Chelsea city limits, and a system that also includes the town of Westover.

The survey says a new 11-mil property tax would be needed to start the school system, with additional tax options to build a new high school or renovate the existing one.

“Tonight was really the first step in a process of their having data - meaningful data where they can make an informed decision on what’s the right next step,” said Phil Hammonds with Criterion Consulting.

“We have a lot of different information to go through, different scenarios to look at. Now we’re going to turn it over to the citizens of Chelsea,” said Mayor Tony Picklesimer.

Picklesimer says the earliest that citizens could get to vote on the plan would be in summer 2022.

You can view the feasibility study by clicking here.

You can view the high school study by clicking here.

