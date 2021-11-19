LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham Zoo: 16-year-old African lion, Kwanza, diagnosed with lymphoma

Kwanza diagnosed with lymphoma
Kwanza diagnosed with lymphoma(Scott K., Lead Animal Care Professional in Predators)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo posted a sad update on their 16-year-old male African lion, Kwanza. Kwanza has been diagnosed with lymphoma and is undergoing veterinary treatment.

Zoo leaders said the Zoo’s Veterinary and Animal Care staff examined Kwanza to determine the cause for his decreased appetite and weight loss. During that exam the Veterinary team found enlarged lymph nodes. Further testing at an outside laboratory confirmed the presence of lymphoma, a common cancer in domestic cats that has also been observed in large cats such as lions and tigers.

But zoo leaders said treatment is not easy. Not only is it difficult to use intravenous chemotherapeutics due to the need for anesthesia, Kwanza also has had kidney disease since 2018.

Kwanza is being treated with a combination of a single injection of a chemotherapeutic drug and oral steroids. Feline lymphoma cannot be cured, so the goal is to slow progression and improve quality of life by reducing clinical signs.

The good news is Kwanza has already begun to improve and has regained his appetite after becoming anorexic in the beginning stages of his symptoms.

Zoo guests can visit both Kwanza and female lion Akili at their outdoor habitat in Trails of Africa across from the Predator building, but know that Kwanza will be on and off the habitat behind the scenes as his treatment progresses.

AFRICAN LION UPDATE: Friends and Supporters, our 16-year-old male African lion, Kwanza, has been diagnosed with lymphoma...

Posted by The Birmingham Zoo on Thursday, November 18, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol

Latest News

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
Hillcrest student passes away
Hillcrest student passes away
UMWA Warrior Met Strike takes message to Montgomery
Alabama miners object to state troopers providing escort duty
Birmingham Police investigating after two adults, child shot
Birmingham Police investigating after two adults, child shot