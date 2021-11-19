Authorities urge people to be careful on the roadways this holiday season

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means millions of people will likely hit the road to loved ones. We’re on your side with some things to remember when you begin your travels.

Much like the speed on I-20, the holiday season is hurtling towards us; roads will become even more congested and the skies filled with more fliers. One state trooper said these are some things to remember if you plan to travel by car.

“You are going to absolutely be defensive with your driving and pay attention,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

The AAA estimates 53 million people or so will drive or fly, which is higher than last year but 5% lower than 2019 before the pandemic sparked.

“It’s gonna feel like a regular, normal Thanksgiving holiday,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

You may wonder how AAA comes up with the 53 million number. Well, there’s a bit of research behind it and it’s designed to help you.

“Just to prepare people of what to expect out there,” Ingram said.

Ingram and Burkett also urge others to pack a healthy dose of divine patience. Trooper Burkett also adds they typically see an uptick in road crashes during the holiday season with so many people on the highways.

