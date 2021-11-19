LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Authorities urge people to be careful on the roadways this holiday season

By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC - Thanksgiving is less than a week away and that means millions of people will likely hit the road to loved ones. We’re on your side with some things to remember when you begin your travels.

Much like the speed on I-20, the holiday season is hurtling towards us; roads will become even more congested and the skies filled with more fliers. One state trooper said these are some things to remember if you plan to travel by car.

“You are going to absolutely be defensive with your driving and pay attention,” said Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA.

The AAA estimates 53 million people or so will drive or fly, which is higher than last year but 5% lower than 2019 before the pandemic sparked.

“It’s gonna feel like a regular, normal Thanksgiving holiday,” said AAA spokesman Clay Ingram.

You may wonder how AAA comes up with the 53 million number. Well, there’s a bit of research behind it and it’s designed to help you.

“Just to prepare people of what to expect out there,” Ingram said.

Ingram and Burkett also urge others to pack a healthy dose of divine patience. Trooper Burkett also adds they typically see an uptick in road crashes during the holiday season with so many people on the highways.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified

Latest News

TPD: Woman dies following shooting in Tuscaloosa
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
A fetus was discovered at sewage treatment facility in Mobile. SOURCE: WALA
MAWSS: Premature fetus arrived at Mobile sewage treatment facility from sewer line