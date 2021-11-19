LawCall
ALEA identifies man shot by deputies in Gurley

Madison County Deputies, New Hope Police, Gurley Police and state investigators on the scene of...
Madison County Deputies, New Hope Police, Gurley Police and state investigators on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting in Gurley(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GURLEY, Ala. (WAFF) - State investigators have taken over the case of a man shot late Thursday night in Gurley by a Madison County Sheriff’s Department deputy.

According to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Brent Patterson, deputies were on the scene to assist the Gurley Police officers in investigating a domestic incident at Gurley Gardens Apartments around 10 p.m. While talking with witnesses, a man approached the officers and deputies. Patterson says investigators believe the man was connected to the domestic incident they’d been called to check on. What happened next is not clear, but the situation ended with a deputy firing his weapon at the man and hitting him. No officers or deputies were hurt in the incident.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Cory Wayne Vell, age 39, was injured and transported to Hunstville Hospital for treatment of non‐life‐threatening injuries.

This investigation has been handed over to the Alabama Bureau of Investigation.

