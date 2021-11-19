LawCall
ADPH: Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots expanded to all adults

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters for all fully vaccinated U.S. adults, ages 18 and up.

The move follows emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all fully vaccinated American adults.

Adults initially vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible for a booster dose two months after their first shot. Adults who received Pfizer and Moderna’s booster shots are eligible for boosters at least six months after the completion of the initial two-dose vaccination series.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) follows ACIP and CDC guidance regarding vaccination recommendation updates. Children ages 5 through 11 are eligible for vaccination with Pfizer vaccine, the only COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized for children.

The pediatric dose for Pfizer is a smaller dose given as a two-dose series, three weeks apart. Children, ages 12 and above can be vaccinated under EUA with the Pfizer product as well at the standard adult dose. Pfizer vaccine has full FDA approval for individuals ages 16 and older.

The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are EUA authorized for individuals ages 18 and older.

ADPH health leaders said most hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19 in Alabama are among unvaccinated people. The best way to protect everyone is to be vaccinated, including people who have been infected with COVID-19 before.

For individuals 5 through 17 years of age, please check vaccines.gov or contact the provider to see if the Pfizer vaccine is offered before scheduling your appointment. All county health departments offer COVID-19 vaccine, but some locations do not have all three brands of vaccine available. All county health departments will offer the age-eligible vaccine products for free to ages 5 and older. Contact your county health department for availability.

