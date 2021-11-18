VIDEO: Woman says she was attacked at Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman said she was blindsided and knocked out while waiting in line for the bathroom at the Morgan Wallen concert in Mobile.

Five days after the attack, Mary Elizabeth Dyson told FOX10 News she is still bruised and battered. Mentally and physically.

“My nose is fractured,” Dyson said. “There’s a lot of glue in my eyebrow and several small cuts on my temple and it goes to my forehead.”

Dyson said she was going to the bathroom with a teenage relative when a woman claimed they skipped her in line.

“I said, ‘I’m sorry. I didn’t see you standing there. But it’s not a big deal.’ And she says really nothing and just calls me the B-word. And I look back at the 14-year-old and when I looked back, that’s when I got sideswiped, or hit with something and believe to have lost consciousness.”

The next thing she remembers was an off-duty nurse in her face asking if she was okay. Mobile Fire-Rescue then got Dyson to the hospital.

“I didn’t do anything to deserve it. I mean, yeah, I was strong enough to handle it. But what if it was somebody that wasn’t, or what if it was a kid?”

After our interview with Dyson, she said someone she doesn’t even know sent her video showing the assault.

The video shows Dyson on her knees in a white top and blue jeans and another woman kneeing her in the face. Dyson said her attacker had on a red hat and you can see it in the corner of the video, on the ground.

Dyson just hopes someone in the crowd of 30,000 people will know her alleged attacker and turn her in.

“I don’t care if you were holding her purse, I just want to know who she was. Because I know that I did nothing to deserve this. And when you come home to three kids and you have to tell them that you fell instead of what really happened. You have to do things with your kids. My daughter has a homecoming dance Friday and I have to go somewhere looking like this. It’s pretty embarrassing, especially when you didn’t deserve it,” Dyson said.

Mobile Police say they are investigating the incident. If you know anything about the attack or have any video of it, call MPD right away.