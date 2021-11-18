LawCall
Union Village housing community expanding in Talladega

By Bria Chatman
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Wednesday, a groundbreaking ceremony was held in Talladega to celebrate adding an innovative home for people living with disabilities. The community is located at the Presbyterian Home for Children and is a partnership with the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. A $50,000 grant from the Regions Foundation is making this new house possible.

Union Village is a permanent supportive housing community that provides safe, accessible housing for people with disabilities, including those who are deaf or blind. PHFC operates Union Village on a portion of its campus for AIDB consumers. Rental income from Union Village supports PHFC’s programs that serve and care for at-risk teenaged girls, homeless children and mothers, young female adults in crisis, and families in crisis.

One resident expressed how grateful he was to move in to one of these homes. Jim Bob has been with AIDB since he was three years old. He moved to Union Village in 2017. He described the living conditions in previous home as unbearable.

“I had a bug issue,” says Bob. “They would get in my dishwasher. They would get in my sink. They would get in my refrigerator. They got in the bed with me and watched tv with me. Four years ago I been in this place, is it perfect? No it’s not perfect, but it’s the taste of Heaven.”

The Regions Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development, education and workforce readiness, and financial wellness. This investment in the Union Village community is to provide support and inclusivity for those living with disabilities.

“I think we are making a big splash in telling the world the story that deaf and blind people are here productive members of our society,” says Marta Self, Executive Director of Regions Foundation. “They are apart of our progress.”

