LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa City Schools want parent input for academic calendar

Parents and employees in the Tuscaloosa City School district are set to fill out the new...
Parents and employees in the Tuscaloosa City School district are set to fill out the new academic calendar survey.(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - That time of year has arrived for the Tuscaloosa City School District, a system with more than 10,000 students and 21 schools, to receive answers from parents and employees to fill out the academic calendar survey.

“To weigh in what our academic calendar looks like for the academic school year,” said Lesley Bruinton, public relations director for the school district.

The survey contains five questions, with potentially five answers to help school district leaders map out what stakeholders would like to see.

“One thing that shows up every year is our folks like to start school early in August and can finish before Memorial Day,” Bruinton said.

But the results must fit in the mandated 170 days, which is the magical number students are required to attend school.

“We need to make sure our calendar supports that for student learning,” said Bruinton.

The online survey ends at 3:00 p.m. on Friday of this week. From there the results will be given to the school board for review and later consideration.

School leaders say they’re not sure just yet how the current response is going, but based on history it’s always been ‘pretty healthy.’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol

Latest News

Draft rules for Alabama physicians to recommend use of medical cannabis
Derrick Cherry was killed in Gadsden in 2016
Reward offered in 2016 Gadsden homicide
Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
PHOTOS: Memphis police release photos of suspects in Young Dolph’s shooting
Officer Joseph Daniels was shot and killed when he took police actions to stop a robbery at a...
BPD honors officer killed in line of duty Nov. 18, 2002