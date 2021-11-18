Tuscaloosa City Schools want parent input for academic calendar

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - That time of year has arrived for the Tuscaloosa City School District, a system with more than 10,000 students and 21 schools, to receive answers from parents and employees to fill out the academic calendar survey.

“To weigh in what our academic calendar looks like for the academic school year,” said Lesley Bruinton, public relations director for the school district.

The survey contains five questions, with potentially five answers to help school district leaders map out what stakeholders would like to see.

“One thing that shows up every year is our folks like to start school early in August and can finish before Memorial Day,” Bruinton said.

But the results must fit in the mandated 170 days, which is the magical number students are required to attend school.

“We need to make sure our calendar supports that for student learning,” said Bruinton.

The online survey ends at 3:00 p.m. on Friday of this week. From there the results will be given to the school board for review and later consideration.

School leaders say they’re not sure just yet how the current response is going, but based on history it’s always been ‘pretty healthy.’

