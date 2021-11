BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - We are working to learn more information after a truck drives into a house in Bessemer.

This happened in the 500 block of 8th Avenue North. So far, there is no word on if there were any injuries in this crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.