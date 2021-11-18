LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Troopers say man broke ankle trying to elude arrest

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said a man broke his ankle trying to elude arrest Wednesday morning.

Troopers said they attempted to stop a driver in a grey Nissan Altima after 10:00 a.m. in front of the Birmingham Trooper Post for reckless driving after hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Troopers said the driver sped off through the area, then stopped and ran off.

The driver attempted to jump a ditch where he broke his ankle and was taken into custody. The driver was arrested on multiple charges including Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving and Driving While Revoked.

A firearm was later recovered by ALEA Troopers in the area and ammunition for that firearm was located in the driver’s vehicle. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jefferson County deputies: Homeowner shot by intruder
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale

Latest News

Corrections officer sentenced to 87 months for distribution of meth
Turkey
5 ways to volunteer around Birmingham and beyond this Thanksgiving
Tarrant homicide investigation
18-year-old killed in domestic dispute in Tarrant
Robbery investigation
Woman robbed by 2 men at Birmingham gas station