Troopers say man broke ankle trying to elude arrest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division said a man broke his ankle trying to elude arrest Wednesday morning.

Troopers said they attempted to stop a driver in a grey Nissan Altima after 10:00 a.m. in front of the Birmingham Trooper Post for reckless driving after hearing multiple gunshots in the area.

Troopers said the driver sped off through the area, then stopped and ran off.

The driver attempted to jump a ditch where he broke his ankle and was taken into custody. The driver was arrested on multiple charges including Attempting to Elude, Reckless Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving and Driving While Revoked.

A firearm was later recovered by ALEA Troopers in the area and ammunition for that firearm was located in the driver’s vehicle. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

