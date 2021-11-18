LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tarrant Mayor: 2 brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:25 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-year-old and his 2-year-old brother were both injured when a gun accidently went off in a Tarrant home in the middle of the night Thursday morning.

According to Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Park Ave.

It is unclear if the child got hold of the weapon or who fired it, But the child suffered a hand injury and the older brother suffered a back injury.

Mayor Newton tells us four adult family members were in the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs

Latest News

A truck crashed into the home of Kathleen Smart
A truck crashed into the home of Kathleen Smart
Brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant
Brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant
Calera woman says gas was stolen from her car
Calera woman says someone stole gas out of her tank
The busiest time of the season for the postal service begins two weeks before Christmas.
USPS ‘ready’ to tackle upcoming holiday season