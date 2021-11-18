Tarrant Mayor: 2 brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - A 24-year-old and his 2-year-old brother were both injured when a gun accidently went off in a Tarrant home in the middle of the night Thursday morning.

According to Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Park Ave.

It is unclear if the child got hold of the weapon or who fired it, But the child suffered a hand injury and the older brother suffered a back injury.

Mayor Newton tells us four adult family members were in the home at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

