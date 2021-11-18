Smuckers manufacturing facility coming to Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smuckers will be building a manufacturing and distribution center in McCalla, and will be looking to hire 750 workers. The company, which is famous for its peanut butter and jelly, will be investing $1.1B into building their operation, which will be the largest investment ever in Jefferson County.

The company will manufacture their ‘Uncrustable’ sandwiches, which have grown in demand. Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission approved a tax incentive package, giving Smuckers tax breaks for jobs over $50,000. The average salary will be about $52,000.

The company has purchased 225 acres at the JeffMet Industrial Complex in McCalla. A Smuckers project director says Jefferson County was chosen because of the tax incentives, work ethic and business climate. The county was in competition with about 50 other areas.

“Our whole economic push here is to bring jobs here. Not only jobs but above average wage. If you have more spending opportunities, to have more sale tax as they buy bigger and better houses. Schools do better. It’s a huge overall impact,” said Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons.

A groundbreaking will happen soon. The company hopes to have construction going in January of next year. Production looks to start in 2025. They hope to start taking a look at job hiring in 2023.

