2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers said a 6-year-old little boy has life threatening injuries and two adults were also injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama and the adults were taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police called this a possible road rage situation. It happened before 4:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South.

Officers are looking for one suspect they said is armed and dangerous. The suspect was driving a white sedan.

Investigators said the victims’ vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire and then crashed into a pole.

Shot spotter indicated over ten rounds were fired.

Early on in the investigation Birmingham Fire Rescue reported the child victim was a toddler, WBRC confirmed it is a 6-year-old boy.

WBRC crews said this is a large scene.

Shooting investigation underway in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South. PIO Division is en route. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) November 18, 2021

Last Friday a 9-year-old child was shot on 44th Place North. Two children, ages 12 and 14, were shot on November 1 in Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.