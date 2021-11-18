LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers said a 6-year-old little boy has life threatening injuries and two adults were also injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

The child was taken to Children’s of Alabama and the adults were taken to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.

Birmingham Police called this a possible road rage situation. It happened before 4:00 p.m. in the 4400 block of 4th Avenue South.

Officers are looking for one suspect they said is armed and dangerous. The suspect was driving a white sedan.

Investigators said the victims’ vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire and then crashed into a pole.

Shot spotter indicated over ten rounds were fired.

Early on in the investigation Birmingham Fire Rescue reported the child victim was a toddler, WBRC confirmed it is a 6-year-old boy.


full width google map

WBRC crews said this is a large scene.

Last Friday a 9-year-old child was shot on 44th Place North. Two children, ages 12 and 14, were shot on November 1 in Birmingham.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol

Latest News

Collecting food for Salvation Army
Midfield Elementary collects more than 2K food items for families in need
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
Source: WBRC video
Alabama miners object to state troopers providing escort duty
Smuckers will be building a manufacturing and distribution center in McCalla, and will be...
Smuckers manufacturing facility coming to Jefferson County