Rising Star: J’Corion Johnson

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, J’Corion Johnson!

J’Corion is a senior at Ramsay High School with a 3.5 GPA. He is the Business Manager of FBLA, Phi Gamma Rho High School Fraternity, and his Senior Class, Webmaster of Key Club, on the Track team, as well as an IB Diploma Candidate. Outside of school, he uses his leadership to give back, and help make his community a better place.

J’Corion, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

