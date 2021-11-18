LawCall
Rickwood Caverns turns into a magical winter wonderland for the holidays

Wonderland Under Warrior opens November 20 at Rickwood Caverns.
Wonderland Under Warrior opens November 20 at Rickwood Caverns.(Rickwood Caverns)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Rickwood Caverns is bringing back a magical experience for the holidays.

“Wonderland Under Warrior” kicks off November 20 and goes through January 2. The cave is transformed into a underground winter wonderland with thousands of twinkling lights and holiday displays.

Wonderland Under Warrior kicks off November 20.
Wonderland Under Warrior kicks off November 20.(Rickwood Caverns)

The cave is around 62 degrees all year long making it the perfect temperature to enjoy even on cold days. The 110 stairs at the end of the regular tour will not be included during this time which makes the walk easier for anyone with mobility issues. There will be about 30 stairs and a mile walk in the cave.

Rickwood Caverns turns into a magical winter wonderland for the holidays
Rickwood Caverns turns into a magical winter wonderland for the holidays(Rickwood Caverns)

The gift shop will be decorated for the occasion and offer unique gifts, ornaments, snacks, and hot cocoa to purchase.

General admission is $12 per person for ages 5 and up. Make sure you make reservations first by calling 205-647-9692 and check out the calendar here.

Santa will also visit on these dates:

  • 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 26-28, December 4-5, December 11-12, and December 18-23
  • 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 1-3, December 8-10, and December 15-17

Rickwood Caverns is located at 370 Rickwood Park Road in Warrior, Alabama.

