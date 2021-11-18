LawCall
Reward offered in 2016 Gadsden homicide

Derrick Cherry was killed in Gadsden in 2016
Derrick Cherry was killed in Gadsden in 2016(Crime Stoppers)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers offered a reward in a cold case from 2016.

34-year-old Derrick Lyndell Cherry was found “unresponsive” inside an abandoned house in the 700 block of Henry Street. Police found him at noon on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016.

Officers said Cherry died as a result of foul play.

Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual(s) responsible for Cherry’s death.

Derrick Cherry was killed in Gadsden in 2016
Derrick Cherry was killed in Gadsden in 2016(Crime Stoppers)

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Derrick Cherry, call Gadsden Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

