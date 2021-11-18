Reward offered in 2016 Gadsden homicide

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers offered a reward in a cold case from 2016.

34-year-old Derrick Lyndell Cherry was found “unresponsive” inside an abandoned house in the 700 block of Henry Street. Police found him at noon on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016.

Officers said Cherry died as a result of foul play.

Crime Stoppers offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of any individual(s) responsible for Cherry’s death.

If you have any information regarding the Murder of Derrick Cherry, call Gadsden Police or Crime Stoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download our P3-tips app.

