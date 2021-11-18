LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Public invited to sleep in church parking lot, recognize homelessness

By Erin Davis
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Homelessness is prevalent but can seem invisible.

“Homelessness looks like, it can look like me,” said Lydia Pickett, the executive director for the Mid-Alabama Coalition for the Homeless.

This week is Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week, and in 2020, nearly 4,000 people in Alabama were homeless.

Pickett explains that some homelessness is hidden.

“I just got a job. I don’t want anybody to know I’m homeless. So, I joined the gym, I take a shower in the morning, I get dressed, I go to work. I come back. I sleep in my car,” said Pickett.

To raise awareness MACH is hosting the first-ever Not-A-Bed Sleep-Out, inviting people to spend the night in a parking lot not only to raise awareness but also to get a better understanding of what homelessness is like.

“It’s not people just begging on the corner or hooked on drugs, or whatever else people think,” Pickett said. “It’s people with college degrees, it’s people who have professional skills, it’s people with families, it’s people with loved ones who don’t know where they are.”

If you can’t sleep out, you can also gain a better sense of this right in your own backyard.

“Spend a few hours even if not the whole night on your patio or sofa. Spend a few hours on a pallet on your living room floor. Spend a few hours just on your living room sofa, spend a few hours in a tent in your backyard on the sleeping bag somewhere,” Pickett said. “And think about those who don’t have an option.”

With winter on the way, Pickett says donating blankets or jackets to local organizations can go a long way.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 adults, child shot in Birmingham
2 adults, little boy shot in Birmingham; BPD calling it ‘possible road rage’
An Arkansas woman shared a screenshot stating the alert she received when her iPhone recognized...
Woman discovers tracking device on her vehicle after receiving iPhone alert
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Andrew Lerman said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own...
Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support
34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified

Latest News

A fetus was discovered at sewage treatment facility in Mobile. SOURCE: WALA
MAWSS: Premature fetus arrived at Mobile sewage treatment facility from sewer line
A fetus was discovered at sewage treatment facility in Mobile. SOURCE: WALA
A fetus was discovered at sewage treatment facility in Mobile. SOURCE: WALA
Authorities with ALEA say a Jasper woman was killed in a single car crash on Friday.
Jasper woman killed in crash in Walker County
Cullman City Schools is looking to launch listening sessions with different groups of students...
Cullman City Schools release legal opinion, next steps following video that includes racial slurs
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial