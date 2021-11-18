Preps underway in Hoover for Thompson game, Market Noel traffic Friday night

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is preparing for Friday night with a couple of events that are likely to create some traffic headaches in the area around the Hoover Met and the Finley Center.

On Friday night, the Hoover/Thompson playoff game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met. At the same time, Market Noel will be ongoing at the Finley Center from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Heavy traffic is anticipated in the area, but the Hoover PD want you to be prepared.

Below are a few tips from Hoover Police to help make traveling to and from the Hoover Met Complex as convenient as possible:

1. Plan to arrive to your event early. Both events are expected to be well attended. Although officers will be working intersections in the area, heavy traffic will be unavoidable so give yourself plenty of lead-time.

2. Pay attention to the electronic signboards. The signboards will display messages indicating what lane to travel in to reach your desired destination. Those heading to the Market Noel should use the right lane on Stadium Trace Parkway. Residential traffic should also stay in the right lane. Football traffic should use the left lane.

3. Parents dropping off their child for the football game should utilize Champions Way to access the lower Met parking lot.

4. Football fans heading to the game should purchase parking PRIOR to arrival by using the GoFan app or by visiting the following link (https://gofan.co/app/events/458221?schoolId=AL1076 ).

5. Carpool to your event. Whether you are heading to the game or heading to shop, it’s always more fun with a group!

6. When your event has ended, please be patient as you exit the Hoover Met Complex. Officers will be working to get you back home as safely as possible, but traffic will be heavy.

