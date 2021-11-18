LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Preps underway in Hoover for Thompson game, Market Noel traffic Friday night

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is preparing for Friday night with a couple of events that are likely to create some traffic headaches in the area around the Hoover Met and the Finley Center.

On Friday night, the Hoover/Thompson playoff game kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Hoover Met. At the same time, Market Noel will be ongoing at the Finley Center from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Heavy traffic is anticipated in the area, but the Hoover PD want you to be prepared.

Below are a few tips from Hoover Police to help make traveling to and from the Hoover Met Complex as convenient as possible:

1. Plan to arrive to your event early. Both events are expected to be well attended. Although officers will be working intersections in the area, heavy traffic will be unavoidable so give yourself plenty of lead-time.

2. Pay attention to the electronic signboards. The signboards will display messages indicating what lane to travel in to reach your desired destination. Those heading to the Market Noel should use the right lane on Stadium Trace Parkway. Residential traffic should also stay in the right lane. Football traffic should use the left lane.

3. Parents dropping off their child for the football game should utilize Champions Way to access the lower Met parking lot.

4. Football fans heading to the game should purchase parking PRIOR to arrival by using the GoFan app or by visiting the following link (https://gofan.co/app/events/458221?schoolId=AL1076 ).

5. Carpool to your event. Whether you are heading to the game or heading to shop, it’s always more fun with a group!

6. When your event has ended, please be patient as you exit the Hoover Met Complex. Officers will be working to get you back home as safely as possible, but traffic will be heavy.

Hoover Police prep for Hoover/Thompson game, Market Noel traffic
Hoover Police prep for Hoover/Thompson game, Market Noel traffic(Hoover Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Jeffco Sheriff's Office: Suspect shoots at homeowner
Jefferson County deputies: Homeowner shot by intruder
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale

Latest News

Union Village Housing Community expanding in Talladega
Union Village housing community expanding in Talladega
Troopers say man broke ankle trying to elude arrest
Corrections officer sentenced to 87 months for distribution of meth
Turkey
5 ways to volunteer around Birmingham and beyond this Thanksgiving