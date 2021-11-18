LawCall
Police looking for 2 men in connection with assault at Birmingham gas station

Police say a 60-year-old man was assaulted at a gas station on Vanderbilt Road.
Police say a 60-year-old man was assaulted at a gas station on Vanderbilt Road.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are looking for two men in connection with an assault at a gas station.

The incident happened November 15 at the Marathon Gas Station located at 4301 Vanderbilt Road.

Police say the man in the tan outfit with the blue hat assaulted a 60-year-old man in the parking lot leaving him with serious injuries.

The suspect and the other man left the scene and went into the neighborhood behind the gas station. The victim was transported to a hospital.

