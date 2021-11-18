LawCall
New Chick-fil-A opens in Alexander City

By Lynden Blake
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The first-ever Alexander City Chick-fil-A opened on Thursday.

People were excited, and the first car got in the drive-through line at 2:30 a.m.

The Owner/Operator of this location is Lois Ann Murphree, a Cullman native. Her former bosses flew in from Texas and California to surprise her!

More than 50 employees were working Thursday. So far, 115 jobs were created in Alexander City from the restaurant opening.

