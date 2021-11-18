TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The first-ever Alexander City Chick-fil-A opened on Thursday.

People were excited, and the first car got in the drive-through line at 2:30 a.m.

New Chick-fil-A opens in Alexander City. (Source: Lynden Blake/WBRC)

The Owner/Operator of this location is Lois Ann Murphree, a Cullman native. Her former bosses flew in from Texas and California to surprise her!

More than 50 employees were working Thursday. So far, 115 jobs were created in Alexander City from the restaurant opening.

