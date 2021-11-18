Midfield Elementary collects more than 2K food items for families in need

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Midfield School District collected more than 26,000 canned goods for the Salvation Army this Thanksgiving.

But the elementary students are the real MVPs of this can drive.

The Midfield Elementary cafeteria transformed into a food pantry.

“I collected some cereals and some macaroni and cheese boxes,” Quentavius said.

The kids understood the assignment, binging in more than 2,100 food items for the Salvation Army to give to families.

“Because if they don’t have food, they can’t eat,” Quentavius added.

Fourth-grader Christina took her time picking out the best food!

“Every time I checked the date on the shelf, because one time I was about to buy one and it was expired,” Christina added.

Omisha McConicio with the Salvation Army said the students are learning valuable life lessons by donating.

“Because a lot of kids don’t understand that other kids may be hungry or may be without things they think everybody should have,” McConnico said.

Now, Quentavius wants to encourage others, no matter their age, to do their part.

“I think they can help out other people, and so can I,” he added.

McConnico said the Salvation Army will accept these types of donations year round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.