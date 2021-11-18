Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 murder of Jefferson County woman

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted for the 2019 murder of a Jefferson County woman has been sentenced to life in prison.

Kendal Battles was charged with the first degree murder of Marka “Willoe” Watkins. Watkins’ body was found in the bottom of a well in Tuscaloosa in 2019. Court documents show that the suspect said the woman was killed over a stolen cellphone.

Three other suspects, Joseph Brandon Nevels, Devon Trent Hall and Monic Battles were also charged with murder in Watkins’ death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.