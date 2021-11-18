J.M. Smucker Co. plans $1.1B project in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) is planning a huge project in JeffMet McCalla Industrial Park.

County officials said the project represents the largest capital investment in the county’s history and will create 750 jobs. The county approved an incentive agreement for the project on Thursday.

Ground work is expected to start Nov. 29, according to Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons. Production is expected to start in 2025.

J.M. Smucker is an Orrville, Ohio-based company that is a major producer of jam, jelly, peanut butter and other food and drink products. The new Jefferson County facility will manufacture Uncrustables, according to the Jefferson County Commission.

Per the agreement, 6449 LLC – the entity formed for the project that shares an address with the Orrville, Ohio-based manufacturer – can earn up to $1.5 million in incentives tied to headcount. The incentives will be payable in four annual installments of $2,000 per new employee who has earned wages of at least $50,000; $3,000 per new employee who has earned wages of at least $75,000; and $4,000 per new employee who has earned wages of at least $100,000 for a period of at least 12 months.

Additionally, total county development service building permit fees will be capped at $1 million for the project.

In addition to J.M. Smucker’s familiar jellies and jams, the company’s large portfolio includes JIF, Folgers, Milk-Bone and Meow Mix, among numerous others. The company posted $8 billion in net sales in its most recently completed fiscal year – a 3% increase from the prior year.

If the project is finalized, it would be the latest in a series of major projects for Jefferson County, which has had recent success in the automotive and logistics world.