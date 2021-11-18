JeffCo to reprint incorrect manufactured home registration notices after glitch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Sticker shock for some Jefferson County manufactured homeowners who got sky high bills to register with the county.

A Hispanic construction worker received a notice for over $2,000 to register his manufactured home with the county. He says the bill is normally under $30. He contacted the Council of United Latinos, an advocacy group, for help. That organization says it contacted Jefferson County and found out a glitch took place in the system, but K.B. Forbes with the council told us he was getting the run around from the county so he contacted us for help.

Forbes feels a lot more people received the notices. Here’s what he wants to see happen.

“I want to see not only new notices but something in the language that says you were provided with something incorrect and put it in red ink so it jumps out to the residents,” Forbes said.

A county spokesperson tells WBRC they’ve received a number of calls about this. We’re told the printer’s system didn’t put a decimal point in the right place and that’s why people are receiving incorrect bills. The county says those notices will be reprinted and sent out as quickly as possible.

