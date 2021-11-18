LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare

Mother of man accused of kidnapping a teen, young boy pleads for grandkids’ return
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new photos in connection to an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

The TBI says these images were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California, on Nov. 11, showing Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San...
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Amber, Noah and Jacob Clare were spotted in San Clemente, California, on Nov. 11.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Authorities say this is the first time they have been able to confirm that 16-year-old Amber Clare is with Jacob Clare, who is accused of kidnapping Noah.

According to Noah’s mother, Amber is Jacob’s niece and was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Noah’s mother reported to police on Nov. 7 that Jacob, her ex-boyfriend, failed to return their 3-year-old son at the end of a scheduled visit.

On Nov. 8, she applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order, which the court granted, according to the TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. There were several identifying stickers on the back of the vehicle, but several have since been removed.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on...
Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. (Michigan State Police)

The TBI says a tow company in San Clemente, California, impounded the Subaru on Nov. 13 and handed it over to law enforcement to process any potential evidence.

Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare’s mom, told WSMV the past week and a half has been excruciating for the family.

She says her son was distraught about not having more time with Noah and was fighting to get overnight visits with him.

Krpata said Jacob was staying with Amber’s family before moving into a trailer a few months ago, adding there are concerns about their relationship.

“There has been talk of inappropriateness,” Krpata told WSMV in an interview. “I pray it’s not true, but we don’t know. There were things that seemed inappropriate.”

Krpata said she just wants her grandchildren back.

“Amber and Noah are not old enough and mature enough to make a decision and live on the road. It is not right. I love you, but you got to bring them babies home,” Krpata pleaded in the interview.

If you see Noah, Amber or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an...
An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs

Latest News

Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
McMichael, who shot Arbery, admits he was not under any threat
This is a CVS Pharmacy sign is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. CVS Health...
CVS Health lays out plan to close hundreds of stores in next 3 years
J.M. Smucker Co. plans $1.1B project in Jefferson County
An inmate had been taken to a Pennsylvania court for a hearing Wednesday when he disarmed a...
Friendly fire kills guard struggling with inmate in court