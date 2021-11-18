Heart Gallery Alabama: Kamron

Kamron, born September 2008, enjoys playing basketball and video games. He is endearing and warm.

His favorite subject in school is science, and he would like to try out for the basketball team. His favorite holiday is Christmas because it is Jesus’s birthday and because he loves presents. He would like to have a party at the skating rink.

Kamron’s favorite restaurant is Panda Express and his favorite food is pizza. If he could be any animal he would choose a dinosaur because they are big and strong.

Kamron believes a hero is someone who has super strength - especially doctors. He believes adoption is good because it allows you to have a fresh start with a new family.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

