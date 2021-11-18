Fultondale family gets surprise from Cricket Wireless for the holidays

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - One family in Fultondale got a huge and well deserved surprise for the holidays.

Cricket Wireless partnered with AG Gaston Boys and Girls Club, to give the Burks family $5,000, an unforgettable surprise to help the family “stress less, smile more” this holiday season.

Mom Karrissa Burks and her two sons, Dallas and Austin, were surprised with the money that will help them meet critical needs.

We were able to get remote control cars, the Nintendo Switch which was tough to find,” said Tommie Henry, Senior Marketing Manager with Cricket. “Clothes, Visa gift cards to help out, and other items that the mom and kids might need later on down the road.”

The last gift was a $1,000 gift card for utility bills, which brought Karrissa to tears.

“I am really thankful because I didn’t know what I was going to do for them for Christmas,” said Karrissa Burks. “And now, look at God!”

The family is one of many nominated across the country who will be surprised over 12 days, as part of Cricket Wireless’ “12 Days of Cricket” giving initiative.

“Oh it’s priceless. I have four kids, and to see the smiles on the kids’ faces, and also the parents, it means a lot to them. If you’re a parent, and you’re able to see your kids to be happy and get things they want, its always a good story to tell,” said Henry.

Cricket is helping raise money for the Boys and Girls Club of America through December 20th.If you want to donate, click here.

