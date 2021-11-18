First Alert for dropping temperatures Thursday afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting out the day with a wide range in temperatures with most spots in the 50s and 60s. We are waiting for a cold front that will move through our area later today. Make sure you grab the umbrella and a warm jacket as you’ll likely need both later today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing increasing cloud cover ahead of the cold front. We are monitoring a few showers in parts of west Alabama this morning. Most of the rain is light and will move off to the east. The main cold front remains to our northwest in parts of Tennessee and Mississippi. Plan for a 50% chance for scattered showers during the first half of today. Rain should taper off by 5 PM. We will likely warm up briefly into the mid to upper 60s before noon. Once the cold front moves through, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop. We will likely end up in the 40s and 50s by 4 PM. Winds will also increase from the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Combination of wind and cooler temperatures will make this evening very chilly so make sure you dress up warmly today despite the warmer start to the morning. Most locations will be in the 40s by 8 PM with a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky.

Partial Lunar Eclipse Tonight: With cloud cover slowly decreasing, make sure you check out the moon tonight between 1:30 AM - 4:30 AM early Friday morning. A partial lunar eclipse will be seen across North America. We may have to deal with clouds at times tonight, but I still think you’ll be able to view the eclipse. If you take some pictures of the eclipse, make sure you send them to us through the WBRC First Alert Weather App. You might just see them on television tomorrow!

Chilly Start to Friday Morning: We will likely see cloud cover decrease tonight. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid 30s tonight across most of Central Alabama. Frost isn’t likely thanks to breezy conditions, but I would still cover up the plants and bring the pets inside. Friday will end up mostly sunny and cool. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 50s with northeast winds at 5-15 mph. If you have any evening plans Friday, dress up warmly. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 30s Saturday morning. Patchy frost will be possible for areas along and north of I-20/59.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking mostly quiet for the first half. Saturday will be our best weather day with a partly cloudy sky and temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s. Weather should be great for all outdoor events Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures are forecast to trend a little warmer Saturday night as cloud cover slowly increases across the area. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 40s. Sunday will likely start out dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances will be possible Sunday evening in parts of northwest Alabama.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front Sunday night into Monday morning. Rain will be possible Sunday evening for parts of northwest Alabama. Rain chance Sunday evening will be around 40%. Rain will become likely Sunday night into Monday morning as a strong cold front moves through our area. Rain should be mostly out of here by sunrise Monday. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 40s Monday morning. Monday will end up chilly and cold with temperatures only warming up into the lower 50s. We should see decreasing clouds Monday afternoon giving way to a mostly sunny sky.

Freezing Temperatures Possible Next Week: We could see the coldest air of the season move into Central Alabama next Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Tuesday morning may end up as the coldest morning with temperatures dipping into the mid to upper 20s. If this holds true, we will need to make sure to bring the pets inside, cover and protect your plants, and possibly drip the faucets to protect the pipes. High temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday will remain well below average with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures could drop back into the upper 20s and lower 30s Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving Outlook: Wednesday and most of Thanksgiving Day is looking dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase on Thursday giving way to a chance for showers Thanksgiving evening. Another cold front could impact our area Thursday night into Friday. It remains too early to determine the track, intensity, and timing of this storm. Plan for quiet travel conditions early next week with rain complicating travel by the end of next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.