Corrections officer sentenced to 87 months for distribution of meth

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Alabama Department of Corrections Officer was sentenced Wednesday for unlawful possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in a state prison, announced U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley.

Senior U.S. District Court Judge Karon O. Bowdre sentenced Gary Charles Dixon, Jr., 36, to 87 months in prison on one count of distribution of fifty grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the facts presented at the sentencing hearing, Dixon attempted to smuggle 497 grams of methamphetamine into William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, where he was employed as a corrections officer.

Dixon pleaded guilty to the charges on July 20, 2021.

“Smuggling contraband into our state prisons compromises the safety of everyone in the facility,” said U.S. Attorney Escalona. “This type of conduct, especially by those sworn to protect the institution, will not be tolerated. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute corrections officers who violate positions of public trust.”

The DEA investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Cross prosecuted.

