Community Food Bank receives donations for thousands of meals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama announced today that it will receive a donation of 15,000 pounds of food. That’s 5,000 pounds of bread and 10,000 pounds of protein to feed our community.

The donation equates to 12,500 meals. The food will help those who struggle with hunger in the 12 counties that the food bank serves. This includes Winston, Walker, Jefferson, Blount, St. Clair, Shelby, Talladega, Etowah, Calhoun, Clay, Cleburne and Cherokee counties.

The donation is on behalf of Tyson, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Walmart.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.