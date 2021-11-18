BPD honors officer killed in line of duty Nov. 18, 2002

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is honoring Officer Joseph Jerome Daniels, killed in the line of duty 19 years ago today.

Birmingham Police officer Joseph Daniels was killed on Nov. 18, 2002, while responding to a robbery in progress at a fast food restaurant called “Reno’s” on Graymont Avenue.

Officer Daniels was off-duty at the time of the robbery, which happened around 8:45 p.m. He interrupted the robbery, exchanged gunfire with the suspect, was shot in the chest and killed. Daniels was 31 years old at the time of his death and had served on the Birmingham police force for 10 years.

Birmingham Police posted the following on Facebook, in part:

“Officer Joseph Daniels had served with the Birmingham Police Department for ten years and was assigned to the North Precinct. Officer Daniels was survived by his son who was 4-years old at the time of this tragic incident.

Please join us in remembering him and his family today, and thanking him for his service to the City of Birmingham.”

