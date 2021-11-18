Birmingham Zoo limits some rides, closes others due to staffing

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo announced they will be limiting the operation of some of it’s rides and closing others until further notice amid staffing shortages.

The Protective Life Carousel, Full Moon Wild Slide, and Splash Pads will be closed until further notice.

The Red Diamond Express Train will remain open and operate Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm.

The Zoo notes The Train and Carousel will be open and operating during event nights of Glow Wild starting November 18 until January 17 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm

