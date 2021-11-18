LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Biden to sign 3 law enforcement support bills into law

President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on...
President Joe Biden is seen during a tour of a General Motors facility in Detroit on Wednesday. President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.(Source: CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden will sign three bills into law at the White House Thursday morning: the Protecting America’s First Responders Act of 2021, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act.

The bipartisan first responders protection bill is designed to offer improved access to benefits for those disabled in the line of duty.

The COPS Counseling Act sets forth requirements for peer support counseling programs for law enforcement officers.

The Zapata and Avila bill ensures “individuals who have killed or attempted to kill U.S. federal officers and employees serving abroad can be brought to justice and prosecuted in the United States,” Sen. Chuck Grassley, one of the bill’s cosponsors, said in a news release.

The bill is named in honor of Immigration and Customs Enforcement special agents Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila, who were attacked by Mexican drug cartels in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Feb. 15, 2011. Zapata died from his injuries.

Though the two suspects accused in the attack were taken into custody and convicted, an appeals court threw out the convictions in 2020 because of concerns over jurisdiction since the crimes were committed outside the U.S.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34-year-old Dexter Rashad Walker.
UPDATE: Man killed first day on the job in Pinson identified
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Two killed in Hoover car crash
Death investigation at Avondale Park
Man found dead on park bench in Avondale
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting/ Bent Tree Apartments
1 person injured in Tuscaloosa officer-involved shooting; Officers said man had AR-15 and a pistol
Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are...
Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs

Latest News

A truck crashed into the home of Kathleen Smart
A truck crashed into the home of Kathleen Smart
Travis McMichael took the stand Wednesday in his murder trial. He, his father and a neighbor...
Arbery’s shooter facing hard questions; Black pastors rally
Brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant
Brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant
Accidental Shooting investigation in Tarrant
Tarrant Mayor: 2 brothers injured in accidental shooting in Tarrant
LIVE: Rittenhouse trial verdict