Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Carbon Hill
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 8:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Carbon Hill say an inmate has escaped from custody.
Authorities say Joe Brandon Thornton, who is also known as Chewy, was wearing a navy blue CHPD uniform, but may have taken his shirt off. He is a white male in his mid to early 30s.
Authorities say to keep your doors locked, and if you see him, call the Carbon Hill Police Department at 205-924-4411. Authorities say do not try to approach this subject.
