Authorities searching for escaped inmate from Carbon Hill

CARBON HILL, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Carbon Hill say an inmate has escaped from custody.

Authorities say Joe Brandon Thornton, who is also known as Chewy, was wearing a navy blue CHPD uniform, but may have taken his shirt off. He is a white male in his mid to early 30s.

Authorities say to keep your doors locked, and if you see him, call the Carbon Hill Police Department at 205-924-4411. Authorities say do not try to approach this subject.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.