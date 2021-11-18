LawCall
Alabama miners object to state troopers providing escort duty

By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Miners on strike at Warrior Met in Brookwood are upset that Alabama State Troopers are providing protection for miners replacing them on the job. Those miners took their protest to Montgomery on Thursday.

ALEA released a statement when the miners went on strike back in March, saying Warrior Met reached out to state troopers to provide protection for their employees and people who live in the Brookwood area. ALEA said state troopers developed a plan for everyone involved.

Troopers are currently providing escort for workers inside the Warrior Met mine. State mine leaders spoke out against the practice in Montgomery on Thursday. “For the taxpayers then have to turn around and provide private security for people of Utah, Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to come in here to take the jobs of the people in the state of Alabama is ridiculous,” said Cecil Roberts, President of the United Mine Workers.

The strike has been going on for about eight months. The striking miners are asking Governor Kay Ivey to stop the troopers from providing escort duty. “Governor Ivey has to decide which side she is on. The voters are not wanting state troopers to be escorting these scabs to mines and stuff,” said Larry Spencer, Vice President of District 20 of the United Mine Workers.

The governor’s media office says the governor supports ALEA protecting Alabamians going to work at the mines, supporting their families and keep the roads open. State troopers says they are committed to protecting people in the area as well as those simply passing through. Striking miners hope Gov. Ivey can convince Warrior Met to help end the impasse. “I’m sure the governor, if she spoke to the company, she could persuade them to do more than they are doing.” Spenser said.

Alabama State Troopers say they will continue to provide escort duty and other protections in the area as long as they are needed.

