9-year-old Birmingham shooting victim continues to fight in her recovery

Sadly, doctors said she likely won’t be able to dance again.
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little 9-year-old Birmingham girl is still recovering in the hospital after being shot in the neck.

Ja’liyah Baker was caught in the crossfire of two men shooting at the Morrell Todd public housing units in Birmingham.

Ja’liyah’s mom said they are moving her out of ICU and she is still fighting, but showing some signs of improvement.

Her neighbors back at home are trying to figure out ways to improve safety for everyone in the community

Morrell Todd Public Housing Resident Council held a community safety meeting Wednesday night.

Dozens of residents asked for safety measures like more police patrols, identification cards, and a curfew at night for kids.

The Birmingham Housing authority said this is one of its largest properties, and they are evaluating more safety measures. There are cameras on site right now.

Brooklyn Peoples, 11, who lives in the community, said “Me and my siblings we can’t go outside or anything because people always argue and they have guns and kids get shot and we just don’t feel safe.”

Jaliyah has been at Children’s of Alabama for a week now and her mom, Latrice, said there is still a long road ahead of her, but she is making progress. Latrice said before the shooting, JaLiyah was a dancer, but doctors said she likely won’t be able to dance again.

