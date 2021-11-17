LawCall
Woman robbed by 2 men at Birmingham gas station

Robbery investigation
Robbery investigation(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department detectives are conducting a robbery investigation in the Ensley area.

On Wednesday, November 10, 2021, a female customer was robbed by two men while she was at the Chevron Gas Station at 2301 Ensley Avenue.

Officers said the suspects approached the victim with one of them pointing a firearm at her.

Robbery investigation
Robbery investigation(Birmingham Police Department)

Officers said the men stole the woman’s car keys and then stole her Volkswagen Jetta. The vehicle has since been recovered.


If you recognize these men or have any information on the crime, contact BPD Robbery Detectives at 205-254-1753 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

