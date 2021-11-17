Vinemont HS band plays for COVID patient, booster

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vinemont High School Band Booster President, Jerry Lynn Cason, is a Cullman Regional COVID patient and he has not been able to see the band perform this season because he has been hospitalized.

But that changed this afternoon when the band treated him to a special performance within view of his hospital room on Cullman Regional’s helipad.

Cason is tentatively scheduled to be transported to Vanderbilt Hospital on Wednesday for an eventual lung transplant.

