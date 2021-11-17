LawCall
Two killed in Hoover car crash

Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said that a pickup truck pulling a trailer was traveling on Montgomery Highway, just north of Parkway Lake Drive, when it lost control and struck a guardrail. Authorities also say the truck hit a tree, trapping the driver inside, while the passenger was ejected from the vehicle. Authorities say both of the victims died on the scene.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

