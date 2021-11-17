LawCall
St. Clair County voters split on taxes for education

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Voters in St. Clair County went to polling locations Tuesday to vote on increasing taxes for education in the county.

As of Tuesday night, some districts are leaning yes on increasing taxes, while others are leaning no.

There are still some outstanding provisional ballots that have not been counted, but the results so far are available by clicking here.

We’ll update this story Wednesday after all ballots have been counted and we know what each district has chosen to do.

