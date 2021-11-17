LawCall
Police: Birmingham man arrested after high speed pursuit in stolen car

31-year-old Ricardo Kristel Loyola
31-year-old Ricardo Kristel Loyola(Pleasant Grove Department of Public Safety Facebook page)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham man was arrested Tuesday after a high speed pursuit through parts of Jefferson and Blount counties.

Authorities in Pleasant Grove say 31-year-old Ricardo Kristel Loyola was spotted in a stolen vehicle on Park Road Tuesday.

Police say Loyola failed to stop for authorities, leading them on a high speed pursuit through Pleasant Grove, I-20/59, I-65, eastern Birmingham, then up Highway 79 past Jefferson State and Carson Road before he was apprehended in Cleveland in Blount County without incident after the vehicle he was in ran out of gas.

Loyola is in the Pleasant Grove jail awaiting formal charges. Those charges, police say, include receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of controlled substances, and other traffic citations.

