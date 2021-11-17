Parents, students upset in Cullman over video containing racial slurs

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -Outrage from Cullman parents over racial slurs heard in a video posted online. Parents are demanding action from the school board.

In a video posted online, you can hear someone say “Kill the n****” and “White Power” multiple times.

Concerned parents sent us the video. They claim the two people in it are Cullman High School students.

Jocelyn Logan is a parent of an African American student at the high school. She says the video is scary.

“Terrifying, heartbreaking. For this instance, when it said kill all the…. that includes my child,” Logan said.

Logan and many other parents have been trying to get the school board to address it, but they feel they’re getting the run around. They showed up Tuesday at the school board meeting demanding answers.

“We just expect the school board is going to take a stand,” Logan said.

The superintendent did address the video during the meeting saying they don’t condone any racial slurs or hate speech and says to their knowledge the video was recorded off campus.

“I’m in constant contact with our board attorneys. We’re examining our code of conduct and our board policies to see what if any discipline measures will be taken in school,” Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff with Cullman City Schools said.

Logan and other parents want the school board to take swift action. She tells us her son has been threatened before in school.

“I don’t believe this represents the community as a whole and I think it’s important to stand up and say this is not acceptable. This is 2021, it should not be happening. I think what’s happening is some people have gotten a little confident and their robes are starting to come out of the closets,” Logan said.

Logan believes kids can make mistakes, but she says those mistakes need to have consequences.

The superintendent says the district is also in contact with the state about best practices they can incorporate here to make sure there’s more awareness of racial diversity in the school system.

You may remember, Cullman City Schools Superintendent Kyle Kallhoff faces a lawsuit over alleged racial and sexist bullying by students that dates back to his time as the superintendent of Demopolis City Schools.

The lawsuit was filed by family members of a 9-year-old girl named Mckenzie Adams who took her own life in 2018. In the lawsuit, her family claims the school system didn’t do enough to stop the bullying.

