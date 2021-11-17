LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mayor Woodfin calls infrastructure bill a game changer

By Alan Collins
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is back in the city from Washington D.C. after attending the signing ceremony for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan signed into law Monday.

The Mayor called this a game changer for Birmingham.

Replacing bridges with new federal dollars will be one of the city’s top priorities--specifically the 115 year old bridges over the railroad tracks on 21st and 22nd street. Birmingham has a lot of needs and cost for fixing its infrastructure, including improving roads, bridges, public transportation, and expanding broadband service.

Birmingham has also experienced numerous flooding events with heavy rains, so money will be set aside for water and sewer work to help reduce the flood threat.

Mayor Woodfin said the city’s bus system has been an ongoing problem, so the infrastructure package will include funds for improving public transportation. They want a system where people can depend on transportation for school and work.

The exact amount the city will receive has not been determined but the state of Alabama is expected to get about $7 billion. These projects are needed but Birmingham can’t do it without federal help.

“If it’s just depending on city tax dollars that is cost prohibitive and if you want to bring in the state, I think we can eventually work something out. Getting federal assistance expedites that and speeds that process up. Getting in place the city, state and federal dollars,” Woodfin said.

City Transportation Director James Fowler said the top priority will be fixing their infrastructure first before they look at expanding any service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects used a tow truck to rip out an ATM Tuesday morning.
Stolen ATM recovered in Collegeville neighborhood
Crash on I-59 in Fairfield area
7 injured in major crash on I-59 in Jefferson Co.
Iron Bowl 2021 kickoff time announced
An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
Police lights above a Jackson Police Department vehicle.
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Jefferson Co. apartment identified

Latest News

31-year-old Ricardo Kristel Loyola
Police: Birmingham man arrested after high speed pursuit in stolen car
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Rescue group says reward sits at $58,000
Vinemont HS band plays for COVID patient, booster SOURCE: Cullman Regional
Vinemont HS band plays for COVID patient, booster
wbrc
CrimeStoppers partnership with Calhoun, Etowah, Talladega counties are paying off