Man killed at Jefferson Co. business

Death investigation at JeffCo business
Death investigation at JeffCo business(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after a man died at a business in East Jefferson County overnight.

Law enforcement and The Jefferson County Coroner were outside Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson early Wednesday morning.

We are working to get more information about the death.

Samuel Associated Tube Group manufactures steel products among other things. It has about 250 employees in Birmingham, Mexico and Ontario.

