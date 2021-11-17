Man killed at Jefferson Co. business

PINSON, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials are investigating after a man died at a business in East Jefferson County overnight.

Law enforcement and The Jefferson County Coroner were outside Samuel Associated Tube Group in Pinson early Wednesday morning.

We are working to get more information about the death.

Samuel Associated Tube Group manufactures steel products among other things. It has about 250 employees in Birmingham, Mexico and Ontario.

