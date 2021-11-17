Hueytown man arrested for impersonating police officer

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Hueytown Police say a man has been arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer.

Authorities say a victim called police on November 9th, saying that she was pulled over by a car with a red and blue light pretending to be a police officer. She told authorities that a man was dressed like a police officer and had a gun on his side, and told her to throw her keys and phone out of the window before driving away.

Detectives says they identified the suspect as 23-year-old Marcel Duplesis. Police say Duplesis was also involved in another incident in another jurisdiction. Authorities say Duplesis, who worked as a security guard for a local company, told police that this was a joke.

Duplesis’ bond has been set at $7,500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.