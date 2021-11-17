Grandparents set up “Babygate” to welcome first grandchild

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The pandemic has changed a lot when it comes to family celebrations and support. Strict rules are still in place when it comes to hospital visits, including who can be in the room when a baby is born.

But some new grandparents-to-be didn’t let the rules dampen their spirits as they waited for their grandson Wednesday.

They arrived early to set up a tail-gate in the parking lot of Ascension Saint Vincent’s, making sure the parents to be could see them out the delivery room window, and cheered mama on all day. and have been cheering mama on all day.

“Had to get here and scope out the parking lot and plan where we wanted to be and show up early and get our spot,” says Mike Gray, also known by the new title “Pappy.” “Covid protocols being what they are, we had to show up to support our family, this our tribe and we are here to support our family any way we can. We like to tailgate and have fun.”

This is the first grandchild for both sets of grandparents, and the couples came ready to camp out, with a pop up tent, chairs, a camping stove to cook lunch, and signs for the parents to be.

“We understand covid protocols, we all experience it through where we work and things like that. We are good with that we know everyone is trying to keep us safe. We want our little booger to be safe and be in a good environment but at the same time we want to show our support and show our love to our family and we want them to know we are here for them,” says Pappy. “We are taking the current situation and showing support the best way we can.”

The labor and delivery nurses were so moved by the grandparents actions they came out to show support, bringing them snacks, coffee and balloons. At last check Mama to be was still in labor, but we will keep you updated.

